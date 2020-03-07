Airdrieonians v East Fife
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|27
|14
|8
|5
|47
|32
|15
|50
|2
|Falkirk
|27
|13
|10
|4
|51
|18
|33
|49
|3
|Airdrieonians
|27
|13
|6
|8
|37
|27
|10
|45
|4
|East Fife
|27
|12
|9
|6
|44
|35
|9
|45
|5
|Montrose
|26
|13
|2
|11
|43
|37
|6
|41
|6
|Dumbarton
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35
|42
|-7
|38
|7
|Clyde
|27
|8
|7
|12
|33
|43
|-10
|31
|8
|Peterhead
|26
|7
|5
|14
|30
|41
|-11
|26
|9
|Forfar
|27
|6
|6
|15
|25
|45
|-20
|24
|10
|Stranraer
|25
|2
|10
|13
|27
|52
|-25
|16