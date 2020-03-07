Scottish League One
Falkirk15:00Peterhead
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Peterhead

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers27148547321550
2Falkirk271310451183349
3Airdrieonians27136837271045
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose26132114337641
6Dumbarton27115113542-738
7Clyde2787123343-1031
8Peterhead2675143041-1126
9Forfar2766152545-2024
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you