Wrexham15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Eastleigh

Wrexham and Eastleigh will both be aiming to pull further away from the National League relegation zone when they meet at the Racecourse.

Eastleigh are 17th in the table, three points ahead of the Welsh side, who are 18th and two points clear of the drop.

Wrexham midfielder Akil Wright could make his first start since December as he continues his recovery from injury.

Wright, 23, returned with a substitute appearance in the 2-0 win at Bromley on 22 February.

Eastleigh captain Danny Hollands, who scored a stunning winner in last season's play-off eliminator at Wrexham, will be looking to add to his tally of 10 goals for this campaign.

Saturday 7th March 2020

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • BarrowBarrow15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • ChorleyChorley15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00WokingWoking
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • StockportStockport County15:00BarnetBarnet
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town17:20BromleyBromley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow36217868373170
2Harrogate36198960431765
3Halifax35177115046458
4Yeovil361691160441657
5Boreham Wood361512954401457
6Notts County351412952371554
7Solihull Moors371591348371154
8Hartlepool371412115548754
9Stockport37159134852-454
10Dover36158134847153
11Woking361410124752-552
12Bromley37149145651551
13Barnet33131194840850
14Torquay35146155659-348
15Sutton United361113124441346
16Aldershot361210144250-846
17Eastleigh351112124351-845
18Wrexham36119164649-342
19Dag & Red351011143842-441
20Maidenhead United36125194355-1241
21Chesterfield361010165263-1140
22Ebbsfleet37812174568-2336
23Fylde34711164159-1832
24Chorley37414193063-3326
View full National League table

