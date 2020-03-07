National League
Chorley15:00Chesterfield
Venue: Victory Park

Chorley v Chesterfield

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow36217868373170
2Harrogate36198960431765
3Halifax35177115046458
4Yeovil361691160441657
5Boreham Wood361512954401457
6Notts County351412952371554
7Solihull Moors371591348371154
8Hartlepool371412115548754
9Stockport37159134852-454
10Dover36158134847153
11Woking361410124752-552
12Bromley37149145651551
13Barnet33131194840850
14Torquay35146155659-348
15Sutton United361113124441346
16Aldershot361210144250-846
17Eastleigh351112124351-845
18Wrexham36119164649-342
19Dag & Red351011143842-441
20Maidenhead United36125194355-1241
21Chesterfield361010165263-1140
22Ebbsfleet37812174568-2336
23Fylde34711164159-1832
24Chorley37414193063-3326
