Maidenhead United v Boreham Wood
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|36
|21
|7
|8
|68
|37
|31
|70
|2
|Harrogate
|36
|19
|8
|9
|60
|43
|17
|65
|3
|Halifax
|35
|17
|7
|11
|50
|46
|4
|58
|4
|Yeovil
|36
|16
|9
|11
|60
|44
|16
|57
|5
|Boreham Wood
|36
|15
|12
|9
|54
|40
|14
|57
|6
|Notts County
|35
|14
|12
|9
|52
|37
|15
|54
|7
|Solihull Moors
|37
|15
|9
|13
|48
|37
|11
|54
|8
|Hartlepool
|37
|14
|12
|11
|55
|48
|7
|54
|9
|Stockport
|37
|15
|9
|13
|48
|52
|-4
|54
|10
|Dover
|36
|15
|8
|13
|48
|47
|1
|53
|11
|Woking
|36
|14
|10
|12
|47
|52
|-5
|52
|12
|Bromley
|37
|14
|9
|14
|56
|51
|5
|51
|13
|Barnet
|33
|13
|11
|9
|48
|40
|8
|50
|14
|Torquay
|35
|14
|6
|15
|56
|59
|-3
|48
|15
|Sutton United
|36
|11
|13
|12
|44
|41
|3
|46
|16
|Aldershot
|36
|12
|10
|14
|42
|50
|-8
|46
|17
|Eastleigh
|35
|11
|12
|12
|43
|51
|-8
|45
|18
|Wrexham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|46
|49
|-3
|42
|19
|Dag & Red
|35
|10
|11
|14
|38
|42
|-4
|41
|20
|Maidenhead United
|36
|12
|5
|19
|43
|55
|-12
|41
|21
|Chesterfield
|36
|10
|10
|16
|52
|63
|-11
|40
|22
|Ebbsfleet
|37
|8
|12
|17
|45
|68
|-23
|36
|23
|Fylde
|34
|7
|11
|16
|41
|59
|-18
|32
|24
|Chorley
|37
|4
|14
|19
|30
|63
|-33
|26