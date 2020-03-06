Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side are without a win in four matches in all competitions

Burnley manager Sean Dyche remains without Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matt Lowton.

All three players are closing in on a return, but this match comes too soon.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has said he may need to rest players ahead of their Champions League match in Leipzig on Tuesday.

Hugo Lloris is back in training after a groin strain, but Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min are still out.

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Burnley are on course for their best ever top-flight campaign, with more points earned already than at this stage in 2018 when they finished seventh. Sean Dyche's side have been rock-solid in defence lately, with three clean sheets in their last four games.

This fixture will be a test for Jose Mourinho's personal unbeaten league record against Burnley.

Tottenham's away form has been dreadful, with just three away league victories since their last visit to Turf Moor over a year ago.

The lack of forwards also remains a concern. Tottenham have lost seven of their past eight games without either Kane or Son in the team.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Tottenham: "They still have some very good players, very productive players, players who can turn a game quickly.

"On the other hand, they're having a tough, sticky patch, whichever way you put it, a bit more noise about them in not such a positive manner. For the last four or five years it's been pretty positive all the time.

"This is probably their first spell, but certainly not for Jose, he's a top manager, I've always said that, no questions on him at all, but he'll have been down this road before in its various guises down the years at the clubs he's been at."

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho on Eric Dier: "He played two fantastic matches, showed me things that I couldn't imagine. I know what he can do in this position.

"What happened was clear, it was almost nothing happened, he's ready and I think he has to play tomorrow."

These two are at opposite ends of the form table - Burnley are now unbeaten in six league games, whereas Tottenham have lost their past four in all competitions, including their FA Cup exit on Wednesday.

Spurs don't really look like opening anyone up, let alone a team as good as Burnley are at the back.

Prediction: 2-0

Burnley's 5-0 loss in the reverse fixture in December was their joint-biggest margin of defeat in the Premier League.

The Clarets ended a run of nine games without a victory against Spurs in all competitions by winning 2-1 at Turf Moor last February.

This is the 100th league fixture between the clubs. Spurs have 39 wins to Burnley's 36, with 24 draws.

Burnley have 38 points after 28 matches this season, one more than they had at this stage of the 2017-18 campaign when they went on to finish seventh and earn a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds. Last season, the Clarets finished the season on 40 points.

They are unbeaten in six league games (W4, D2).

Since 18 January, only Liverpool have earned more Premier League points than Burnley's 14 from six games. The Clarets have the best defensive record in that time period, conceding only two goals.

Burnley's total of 11 Premier League clean sheets this season is second only to Liverpool.

