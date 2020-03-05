Liverpool v Bournemouth

Midfielder Naby Keita could be fit to return for Liverpool after a minor hip problem

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is back in training and could return after he missed the defeats at Watford and Chelsea because of a hip injury.

Fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri remain absent for the league leaders.

Bournemouth's on-loan winger Harry Wilson is ineligible to face his parent club.

Manager Eddie Howe has reported no fresh injury concerns as his side seek to move out of the relegation zone.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

While it is important for Liverpool to get back on the bike on Saturday before they face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, this is certainly no crisis.

The Reds might have something to prove against Bournemouth - and they will use their strongest team, playing at their usual intensity.

That is why I think they will win, but I am expecting Bournemouth to give this a good go.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer Tom Grennan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won five consecutive Premier League fixtures against Bournemouth, by an aggregate score of 17-0.

Each of those wins was by at least three goals - the only team in top-flight history to win by such a margin in six consecutive games against an opponent is Manchester City, versus Wolves, between 1902 and 1905.

Bournemouth's solitary victory in 16 meetings in all competitions came at home in the Premier League in December 2016. Nathan Ake gave them a 4-3 win with a 93rd-minute goal after the Cherries had trailed 2-0 and 3-1.

Liverpool

Liverpool need four victories from their final 10 league games to guarantee a first top-flight title since 1990.

The Reds can equal their longest competitive losing streak under Jurgen Klopp: three matches in January 2017.

Liverpool have not lost consecutive Premier League fixtures since August to September 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

The league leaders have conceded five goals in their last two league games, as many as in their previous 14 matches.

Klopp's side are on a club Premier League record run of 54 successive home fixtures unbeaten since a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in April 2017 (W44, D10).

They haven't dropped points at Anfield in 21 league games since a 1-1 draw versus Leicester in January 2019.

A win on Saturday would give them the best record of any side after 29 fixtures of a season in Europe's major leagues.

Mo Salah is poised to make his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool. He has scored 69 league goals during that time, including seven in five games against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth