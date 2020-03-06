Sheffield United v Norwich City

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is aiming to do the league double over Norwich City

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United have a fully-fit squad for the visit of Norwich, with Billy Sharp in contention to start after scoring the winner in the FA Cup fifth round against Reading on Tuesday.

Enda Stevens is available after a calf injury, while John Fleck could also return after being rested in midweek.

Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia is a major doubt after being substituted with a knock at Tottenham on Wednesday.

On-loan goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann is in talks to join SK Brann in Norway.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: While one side targets European football and the other is fighting to stay up, it's worth remembering that it was Norwich who edged Sheffield United to the Championship title last season by five points.

The two squads have remained largely unchanged since, yet their contrasting fortunes in the Premier League has been fascinating.

Norwich, though, are currently enjoying their best period since promotion and, if they are to mount an improbable surge to safety, they need to harness this new-found momentum.

If they maintain it against the buoyant Blades, whose only defeats this year have been against Liverpool and Manchester City, maybe we shouldn't write them off just yet.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on whether the Premier League will take priority over the FA Cup: "No, it's full tilt at both, 100% and on to the next game.

"It has to be that way. It's all to play for. There's 11 league games and hopefully a little bit longer in the FA Cup would be fantastic for the football club.

"We've been out of the spotlight for quite a while now and I'm glad that we are doing everybody proud in terms of our performances in the league and cup competitions."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chris Wilder's side are well organised, hard to break down and dangerous going forward and I am backing them to win again.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer Tom Grennan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United lost both of their previous Premier League home games against Norwich in 1993.

Norwich are winless in four league meetings, losing 2-1 at Carrow Road earlier this season.

The Blades are looking to record their first league double over Norwich since 1939. They have failed to do so in 28 seasons since.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost once in six Premier League matches, while they have sustained only two defeats in 10 games at home (D3, W5).

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Sheffield United's 25 this term, but the Blades have kept just two clean sheets in nine league fixtures.

They have 40 points after 27 matches. The most recent promoted team to have a higher tally after 28 fixtures was Birmingham City, with 43 in 2009-10.

The Blades have lost only two of their 22 matches this season versus teams currently fourth or lower in the table.

Dean Henderson has kept nine clean sheets in his 26 Premier League games this season. Only Nick Pope (11) and Alisson (10) have fared better.

Norwich City