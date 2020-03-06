Premier League
Southampton15:00Newcastle
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring for Newcastle
Miguel Almiron has scored twice as many goals in the FA Cup he has in the league this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo is set to return after missing last week's defeat because of a family bereavement.

Stuart Armstrong misses out after suffering concussion, while Will Smallbone is sidelined with illness.

Newcastle's Javi Manquillo, who has just returned from a torn hamstring, was sore after playing 90 minutes twice this week, so he will be assessed.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit after showing no ill effects on his return from a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Southampton's recent slump might just have them looking over their shoulders ever so slightly, with Ralph Hasenhuttl warning his players they'll be right back in the relegation battle if they continue to defend as they did at West Ham last weekend.

While Newcastle's lack of league goals will be a concern for Steve Bruce, he'll take heart from their midweek scoring spree in the FA Cup - as well as the Saints' defensive record this season.

Bruce says his recent change in formation was party designed to get the best out of Miguel Almiron, who certainly made the most of it in midweek.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Like always, a clean sheet helps massively, so we must defend our box better than we did last time, not losing the second balls so easily.

"With the ball we did a few good things against West Ham, but only a few. We must play quicker more often and direct with less touches, and finally in the box with the final intent to score."

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on Southampton: "They had a really good run and when you go down there it's always going to be difficult but we're quietly confident we can go and take something from the game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have found the net in the FA Cup, scoring three against West Brom in midweek to reach the quarter-finals. I think that is significant.

I am sure Steve Bruce will still set his side up like Scrooge, and their priority will be to give nothing away - but I also think they will have enough about them to nick it.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Tom Grennan

Southampton have won just 14 points from 14 home games this season, the worst record in the Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Newcastle are unbeaten in their past five league games against Southampton (W3, D2).
  • However, they have not won at Southampton in six visits (D2, L4).
  • The Magpies are looking to record only their second Premier League double over Southampton, and their first since 2004-05.
  • Southampton have won 15 Premier League matches against Newcastle, more than they have against any other club.

Southampton

  • Southampton have lost three of their past four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 12.
  • They have conceded 51 league goals this season - only Aston Villa have let in more.
  • Saints are aiming to keep consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since a run of three from November to December 2016.
  • Danny Ings has scored in 14 of Southampton's 28 Premier League games this season - no other player has scored in more top-flight games in 2019-20.
  • However, after a run of 10 goals in 11 Premier League matches, Ings has netted only one in his last six.
  • All four of Michael Obafemi's competitive goals for Southampton have been scored in away matches.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle are winless in five Premier League games (D3, L2), and have failed to score in their last four.
  • They have the worst form in the Premier League over the last 10 matches, earning just seven points.
  • The Magpies have scored just 24 goals in this league campaign, fewer than any other top-flight side.
  • They have also conceded a league-high 29 goals away from home in this season's Premier League.
  • Their three league goals since 11 January have all come after the 90th minute.
  • Miguel Almiron has scored four goals in his five FA Cup matches this season, but has only scored two goals in his 24 Premier League appearances in 2019-20.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool28261164204479
2Man City27183668293957
3Leicester28155854282650
4Chelsea2813694739845
5Man Utd28119842301242
6Wolves28101264134742
7Tottenham28117104639740
8Sheff Utd27101072925440
9Burnley28115123339-638
10Arsenal2781363936337
11Everton28107113742-537
12Crystal Palace2899102532-736
13Southampton28104143551-1634
14Newcastle2888122441-1732
15Brighton28610123240-828
16West Ham2876153549-1427
17Watford2869132743-1627
18Bournemouth2876152845-1727
19Aston Villa2774163452-1825
20Norwich2856172551-2621
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you