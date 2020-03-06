Crystal Palace v Watford

Premier League
Watford's Gerard Deulofeu and head coach Nigel Pearson
Watford's Gerard Deulofeu will be out for the rest of the season

TEAM NEWS

On-loan Crystal Palace forward Cenk Tosun has returned to parent club Everton after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Defender Mamadou Sakho will be assessed after playing for the reserves in his comeback from a thigh problem.

Watford will be without winger Gerard Deulofeu, who ruptured knee ligaments in last Saturday's win over Liverpool.

Defender Daryl Janmaat, who is making good progress after knee surgery, is the Hornets' only other absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Two teams with a spring in their step after significant wins: Palace enjoying success on the road over rivals Brighton, and Watford the first team to get the better of Liverpool in the league this season with a 3-0 thumping at Vicarage Road.

Back-to-back wins leave Roy Hodgson's Palace in a comfortable-looking 12th place, while the Hornets have hauled themselves just above the relegation zone.

I'm not expecting too many goals at Selhurst Park, though. Palace are the lowest scorers at home in the Premier League with just 11 goals, while Watford have failed to find the net in a league-high dozen matches.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson: "We know it's going to be a very tough game for us. The corresponding game [in December] was goalless but both sides tried to win it.

"It wasn't a boring game of chess. It was two committed sides who nullified each other. It will be a tough game, for sure."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I always felt the Eagles were a side who could pull out a win when they really needed one, and they have done that in their past two games against Newcastle and Brighton, just when they were slipping into trouble.

Both of those wins came by a single goal and I think this one will be by an identical margin, to put even more distance between them and the teams at the bottom.

Prediction: 1-0

Crystal Palace have scored just 11 goals at home in this season's Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Watford are unbeaten in five matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions (W3, D2).
  • The Hornets have won three of their past five league away fixtures versus Palace, including a 2-1 Premier League victory last season.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are aiming to win three consecutive league games for the first time this season.
  • The Eagles have 36 points after 28 matches, their highest tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1991-92, when they had 39.
  • Sixteen of Crystal Palace's 28 Premier League games this season have been goalless at half-time, five more than for any other side.
  • In fact, Palace have scored just six first-half goals in the top flight in 2019-20.
  • Christian Benteke has been involved in two goals in his last three league appearances (one goal, one assist), as many as he managed in his previous 34.

Watford

  • Watford's win over Liverpool last weekend was their first in six league matches.
  • The Hornets have won just one of their past eight away fixtures (D2, L5).
  • They have not won any of their six matches against London opposition in this season's Premier League (D4, L2).
  • Nigel Pearson has lost all six of his Premier League away games in London as a manager, all of which came with Leicester in 2014-15.
  • Troy Deeney has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 11 Premier League games, scoring six and setting up two.

