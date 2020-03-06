Barnsley v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley will again be without goalkeeper Sami Radlinger against Cardiff City as the Austrian continues to recover from a muscle strain.
Midfielder Callum Styles (ankle) will also remained sidelined, having missed the past four games.
Cardiff should have full-back Jazz Richards back from illness but Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson looks set to keep his place in the starting XI.
Lee Tomlin (knee) and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstring) are still missing.
Match facts
- Barnsley have won just one of their past 11 league games against Cardiff (W1 D3 L7), a 4-3 away win in December 2016.
- Cardiff are unbeaten in their past five away league games against Barnsley (W4 D1) since losing 1-0 in November 2009.
- Barnsley are looking for back-to-back home Championship wins in the same season for the first time since August 2017.
- Cardiff are looking to avoid going five Championship games without a win for the first time since September 2016 under Paul Trollope.
- Barnsley are unbeaten in seven league matches in the month of March (W3 D4) since a 2-0 defeat against Millwall in March 2018, then managed by Neil Harris.
- Cardiff are unbeaten in their past 20 league matches against Yorkshire sides (W12 D8), a run stretching back to a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in April 2017.