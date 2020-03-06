Birmingham City v Reading
Birmingham City are expected to welcome back defender Marc Roberts and midfielders Gary Gardner and Dan Crowley for the visit of Reading.
The trio sat out the midweek FA Cup defeat by Leicester City.
Reading will assess captain Liam Moore's fitness after the centre-back missed their last league game, against Barnsley, through illness.
Boss Mark Bowen is expected to make changes after their FA Cup meeting with Sheffield United went to extra time.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost just two of their past 11 league matches against Reading (W7 D2 L2), winning three of the past four (D1).
- Each of Reading's past three league wins over Birmingham have been away from home, winning in 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2017-18.
- Birmingham are unbeaten in their past 10 league games (W4 D6), though their last four games have been draws.
- Reading striker George Puscas has been involved in four goals in his past four Championship appearances (3 goals, 1 assist).
- Birmingham striker Scott Hogan scored more Championship goals in February than any other player (six) - opponents Reading only scored seven goals as a team during the month.
- Reading haven't lost consecutive away Championship games in the same season since October 2018, when they lost three in a row.