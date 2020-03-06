Wigan Athletic v Luton Town
On-loan Chelsea full-back Dujon Sterling could return to Wigan's matchday squad for the visit of Luton after two months out injured.
Three successive league wins, including last weekend's victory at leaders West Bromwich Albion, have lifted the Latics two points clear of the bottom three.
Bottom club Luton have taken 10 points from their past five games but are still five points from safety.
Kazenga LuaLua, Luke Berry and Sonny Bradley will have fitness tests.
Match facts
- Wigan have not hosted Luton for a league match since March 2003, when they drew 1-1 in the third tier.
- In all competitions, Luton are looking for their first away win at Wigan since August 1998, when they won 3-1 under Lennie Lawrence (D1 L3 since).
- Wigan are looking to win four consecutive league games in the top two tiers of English football without conceding for the first time since November 2005 in the Premier League under Paul Jewell.
- Luton have won 10 points from their past five league games (W3 D1 L1), as many as they won in their previous 19 (W3 D1 L15).
- Wigan won as many league matches in February as they won in October, November, December and January combined (4).
- Since the 2014-15 season, Luton's James Collins one of only five players to reach double figures for league goals in each season in England's top four tiers, along with Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero and Ian Henderson.