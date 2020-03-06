Wigan Athletic v Luton Town

Wigan beat Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion last weekend, with captain Sam Morsy scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win

On-loan Chelsea full-back Dujon Sterling could return to Wigan's matchday squad for the visit of Luton after two months out injured.

Three successive league wins, including last weekend's victory at leaders West Bromwich Albion, have lifted the Latics two points clear of the bottom three.

Bottom club Luton have taken 10 points from their past five games but are still five points from safety.

Kazenga LuaLua, Luke Berry and Sonny Bradley will have fitness tests.

Match facts