Championship
Wigan15:00Luton
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Luton Town

Sam Morsy
Wigan beat Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion last weekend, with captain Sam Morsy scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

On-loan Chelsea full-back Dujon Sterling could return to Wigan's matchday squad for the visit of Luton after two months out injured.

Three successive league wins, including last weekend's victory at leaders West Bromwich Albion, have lifted the Latics two points clear of the bottom three.

Bottom club Luton have taken 10 points from their past five games but are still five points from safety.

Kazenga LuaLua, Luke Berry and Sonny Bradley will have fitness tests.

Match facts

  • Wigan have not hosted Luton for a league match since March 2003, when they drew 1-1 in the third tier.
  • In all competitions, Luton are looking for their first away win at Wigan since August 1998, when they won 3-1 under Lennie Lawrence (D1 L3 since).
  • Wigan are looking to win four consecutive league games in the top two tiers of English football without conceding for the first time since November 2005 in the Premier League under Paul Jewell.
  • Luton have won 10 points from their past five league games (W3 D1 L1), as many as they won in their previous 19 (W3 D1 L15).
  • Wigan won as many league matches in February as they won in October, November, December and January combined (4).
  • Since the 2014-15 season, Luton's James Collins one of only five players to reach double figures for league goals in each season in England's top four tiers, along with Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero and Ian Henderson.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you