Championship
Leeds15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Huddersfield Town

Pablo Hernandez
Leeds playmaker Pablo Hernandez has scored two goals in his past three appearances
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will select from the same squad named for the 4-0 win over Hull City.

Forward Tyler Roberts scored twice after coming off the bench in that game and could come into the starting XI.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg remains sidelined with a knee injury but Andy King (hamstring) should be available.

Terriers boss Danny Cowley could name the same side that started the 4-0 win over Charlton last week.

Match facts

  • Leeds have lost their past two home league games against Huddersfield, although this is their first meeting at Elland Road since September 2016.
  • Huddersfield have not won three consecutive away league games against Leeds since September 1930.
  • Leeds United are looking to win five consecutive league games without conceding for the first time since December 2009 under Simon Grayson.
  • Huddersfield have not won three league games in a row since February 2017, when they won six in a row with one of those wins a Championship victory over Leeds United.
  • The two players to create the most chances in open play in the Championship this season are Leeds' Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison (68 each), with Klich assisting twice in their 4-0 win at Hull.
  • Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant has scored 20 league goals for the Terriers - since his debut in February 2019, that is 11 more than any other Huddersfield player has scored for the club.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
View full Championship table

