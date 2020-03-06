Bristol City v Fulham
Bristol City are likely to be without goalkeeper Dan Bentley for the visit of fellow promotion contenders Fulham.
Niki Maenpaa will continue to deputise again as Bentley (groin) continues to recover. Niclas Eliasson and Nahki Wells are also pushing for recalls.
Fulham might opt to start with Aboubakar Kamara after some impressive performances off the bench, with Anthony Knockaert set to miss out.
Full-back Joe Bryan (hamstring) is out with Cyrus Christie set to replace him.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won five of their past seven matches against Fulham in all competitions (W5 D1 L1).
- Fulham are unbeaten in their past four away league games against Bristol City (W3 D1) since a 5-1 defeat in April 1990.
- Bristol City have taken just four points from their past six Championship games (W1 D1 L4) and are winless in their past four league games (D1 L3).
- Fulham have won just two of their past nine away games in all competitions (D4 L3), drawing their past two 1-1 away at Millwall and Derby.
- Since the start of December, only Hull City (six) have lost more home Championship games than Bristol City (five).
- Among players to appear in at least 500 minutes in the Championship this season, Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara has the best minutes per goal/assist ratio in the division, scoring four goals and assisting four in just 808 minutes (one goal/assist every 101 minutes).