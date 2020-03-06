Championship
Bristol City12:30Fulham
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Fulham

Bristol City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa
Niki Maenpaa was recalled for Bristol City's draw at Millwall
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Bristol City are likely to be without goalkeeper Dan Bentley for the visit of fellow promotion contenders Fulham.

Niki Maenpaa will continue to deputise again as Bentley (groin) continues to recover. Niclas Eliasson and Nahki Wells are also pushing for recalls.

Fulham might opt to start with Aboubakar Kamara after some impressive performances off the bench, with Anthony Knockaert set to miss out.

Full-back Joe Bryan (hamstring) is out with Cyrus Christie set to replace him.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won five of their past seven matches against Fulham in all competitions (W5 D1 L1).
  • Fulham are unbeaten in their past four away league games against Bristol City (W3 D1) since a 5-1 defeat in April 1990.
  • Bristol City have taken just four points from their past six Championship games (W1 D1 L4) and are winless in their past four league games (D1 L3).
  • Fulham have won just two of their past nine away games in all competitions (D4 L3), drawing their past two 1-1 away at Millwall and Derby.
  • Since the start of December, only Hull City (six) have lost more home Championship games than Bristol City (five).
  • Among players to appear in at least 500 minutes in the Championship this season, Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara has the best minutes per goal/assist ratio in the division, scoring four goals and assisting four in just 808 minutes (one goal/assist every 101 minutes).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you