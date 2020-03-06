Stoke City v Hull City
Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross and winger James McClean are close to returning from injury but are not yet quite fit enough to feature.
Liam Lindsay could play for the first time since January after a lay-off.
Hull hope to have forward Keane Lewis-Potter back after he missed their past three games with a hamstring problem.
But Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Jon Toral, Eric Lichaj, Herbie Kane, Tom Eaves, James Scott and Josh Bowler all remain sidelined.
Defender Angus MacDonald was set to make his first Tigers appearance in 18 months on Friday for their Under-23 side, after being given the all-clear from bowel cancer in January.
Match facts
- Stoke have won their past five home league games against Hull City, conceding only once in that run of wins.
- Hull are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time, in what is the 32nd Football League season they've faced.
- Stoke have lost just one of their past eight home league games (W5 D2), having lost six of their previous eight home games before this run.
- Hull are winless in 11 games in all competitions (D2 L9), conceding 26 goals across this run including four or more in three separate games.
- Since Michael O'Neill's first home Championship match in charge of Stoke in November, only Derby (seven) have conceded fewer home goals than the Potters (eight).
- Hull have won none of the seven league games that haven't featured the now-departed Jarrod Bowen this season (D2 L5). The Tigers' last Championship win without Bowen featuring was back in April 2018 against Burton Albion.