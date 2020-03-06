Stoke City v Hull City

Liam Lindsay was an unused substitute in Stoke's draw at Luton last time out

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross and winger James McClean are close to returning from injury but are not yet quite fit enough to feature.

Liam Lindsay could play for the first time since January after a lay-off.

Hull hope to have forward Keane Lewis-Potter back after he missed their past three games with a hamstring problem.

But Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Jon Toral, Eric Lichaj, Herbie Kane, Tom Eaves, James Scott and Josh Bowler all remain sidelined.

Defender Angus MacDonald was set to make his first Tigers appearance in 18 months on Friday for their Under-23 side, after being given the all-clear from bowel cancer in January.

