Charlton Athletic v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Charlton midfielder Darren Pratley could return from a back problem which has kept him out for a month.
Naby Sarr is not quite ready to feature and fellow centre-back Tom Lockyer serves the final game of his ban.
Middlesbrough have strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher back after the pair missed Monday's draw with Nottingham Forest.
But boss Jonathan Woodgate remains without Dael Fry, Patrick Roberts, George Roberts and Daniel Ayala.
Boro are 22nd in the Championship, a point behind relegation rivals Charlton.
Match facts
- Charlton last hosted Middlesbrough in the Championship in March 2016, winning 2-0 under Jose Riga.
- Middlesbrough have won nine of their past 12 games against Charlton in all competitions (D2 L1).
- Charlton have kept just two clean sheets in their past 25 games in all competitions, conceding five goals across their last two games without scoring in defeats to Sheffield Wednesday (1-0) and Huddersfield Town (4-0).
- Middlesbrough are winless in 12 games in all competitions, last enduring a longer run between October 1981 and March 1982 (22 matches).
- Charlton are looking to record back-to-back home league wins for the first time this season, last doing so at Championship level in April 2016.
- Lewis Wing has scored four of Middlesbrough's last six Championship goals and has had more shots than any other Middlesbrough player this season (71).