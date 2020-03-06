Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Romaine Sawyers is available after suspension and could return to what is likely to be a much-changed West Bromwich Albion line-up at Swansea.
Head coach Slaven Bilic rotated his Albion squad for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Newcastle.
Hosts Swansea start this round of Championship fixtures in ninth place, four points below the play-off spots.
Attacking players Andre Ayew (foot) and Bersant Celina (pelvis) are both doubtful for Saturday's game.
Match facts
- Swansea have lost their past three league games against West Brom, scoring twice and conceding 10 goals across those defeats.
- West Brom are looking to win consecutive away league games against Swansea for the first time, winning 2-1 at Liberty Stadium last season.
- Against sides currently occupying the Championship's top half, Swansea are winless in 10 matches (D5 L5) since a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in October.
- Since the start of last season, West Brom have won 22 away Championship games, the most of any side.
- Swansea won five of their first six Championship games this season (D1), putting them top of the league. Since then, they've won only eight of their 30 league games (W8 D12 L10), with only three teams winning fewer games in this time.
- West Brom are one of only three teams in England's top four tiers this season yet to concede three goals in a league game this season, along with Brentford and Cheltenham Town.