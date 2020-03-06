Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson played under Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk at Leeds United

Brentford are hopeful defender Pontus Jansson will be able to feature for the first time since January.

The Bees have won just two of nine league games since the Swede last played, against QPR on 11 January.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is out with a groin injury picked up in the midweek FA Cup defeat by Manchester City.

Defender Julian Borner (hamstring) could play despite having to go off at half-time in that game.

Match facts