Unhappy Swans set for meeting over match officials

Steve Cooper showed his displeasure as Swansea lost at Fulham

Swansea City are set to meet refereeing chiefs to discuss performances by match officials in the Championship.

Head coach Steve Cooper has been left angered by standards in games and was angered by the "unacceptable" decisions in the Swans' 1-0 defeat by Fulham.

Cooper promised to take his disappointment "higher than the normal processes".

Swansea have since been in contact with Alan Wiley, director of the Select Group 2 Match Officials.

A meeting, which is likely to include Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) head Mike Riley, is now set to take place with Swansea to be asked for their observations about standards in the league over a period of time.

Cooper, son of former Premier League official Keith, said after his side's defeat at Fulham he was keen to "help the game".

After seeing his side denied three penalty decisions and being on the wrong end of another, Cooper said: "We have to do more than the official reporting back to the league about how it was tonight.

"If we don't share our feelings politely and respectfully then we won't be helping the game."