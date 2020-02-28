Partick Thistle: Jacqui Low returns as chairman

Jacqui Low, right, served as Thistle chairman for a year before her departure last July

Jacqui Low has been reappointed as Partick Thistle chairman, seven months after being ousted from the role.

And the Scottish Championship club say their commitment to becoming fan owned remains unchanged despite the death of owner Colin Weir in December.

Low, who replaces Weir on the Thistle board, is a director of the late benefactor's Three Black Cats group.

They bought a 55% shareholding in November with a promise to hand the club over to fans in March.

That looks likely to be delayed with a Thistle statement saying: "A meeting is planned shortly with the working group chairman to discuss the new timetable for the way ahead in light of recent events."

Thistle are three points adrift at the bottom of the Championship with 12 games remaining.