Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town manager gets two-game touchline ban

Joey Barton's Fleetwood face Ipswich on Tuesday and then Blackpool on 7 March

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has been given a two-game touchline ban after being found guilty of using abusive language towards an official.

The 37-year-old, who denied the charge, has also been fined £2,000.

It was found that his language towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or questioned their integrity.

Barton was sent off after the incident in the 94th minute of their League One game at Wycombe on 11 February.

The former Manchester City and QPR midfielder also served a one-game touchline ban in December for using abusive language towards match officials against Bristol Rovers.