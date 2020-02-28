Morgan Schneiderlin: Everton midfielder out following knee surgery

Morgan Schneiderlin has started 12 games in the Premier League for Everton this season

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is set for a period out of action after undergoing knee surgery.

The 30-year-old Frenchman suffered a torn meniscus during the Toffees' 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The former Manchester United and Southampton player has made 15 league appearances for Everton this season.

Everton, 11th in the Premier League, have not yet given an indication of how long Schneiderlin will be out for.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who were boosted by the return of Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes last weekend, face Manchester United on Sunday.