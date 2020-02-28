Steve Stone: Burnley coach returns to work following independent investigation

Steve Stone made three appearances for England at Euro 96 where they reached the semi-finals

Burnley Under-23s coach Steve Stone has returned to work at the club following the conclusion of an independent investigation.

The 48-year-old was placed on an "agreed break" in October following reports of an allegation of bullying.

Burnley did not make public the reason for Stone's absence and have not revealed the findings of the investigation.

"He is back in the workplace," said Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

"He is out looking at our loan players because we have 11 out on loan, making sure they are in good shape with the delivery of their performances and speaking with the managers."

Stone won nine England caps as a player and is a former Nottingham Forest team-mate of Dyche.

He joined the Clarets from Newcastle's coaching staff in November 2018.