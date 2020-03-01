Real Madrid v Barcelona: Can you name El Clasico kids correctly?

Another big El Clasico showdown takes place this weekend.

Barcelona are two points clear of rivals Real Madrid in the hunt for the La Liga title, with Zinedine Zidane's side hosting Quique Setien's men at the Bernabeu at 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

Both teams are brimming with talent - but could you recognise some famous faces from a childhood photograph?

Below there are seven players who star for the two Spanish giants. All you have to do is type in the name of the player when you think you have the right answer.

Click start to play the quiz - and good luck!

﻿