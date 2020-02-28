Irish Cup: Jeffrey wary of Mallards threat in quarter-finals

Ballinamallard were beaten by Crusaders in the 2019 final at Windsor Park

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey says it will be "desperately difficult" to beat last year's finalists Ballinamallard in the Irish Cup quarter-final.

The Championship side upset the odds to make the 2019 decider and they will start as underdogs at Ferney Park.

"Many people didn't give them a chance in many Irish Cup games last season," said Jeffrey.

"So we know we have got to be at our best to progress - we know how tough it's going to be."

Ballymena ended a run of seven straight Premiership defeats by securing a 1-1 draw at title-chasing Cliftonville last weekend.

The Mallards are pushing for a return to the top flight and they sit second in the Championship after putting six past the PSNI in their last outing.

Sole survivor

Harry McConkey's side lost out 3-0 to Crusaders in the Irish Cup decider last May and they are the only side outside the Premiership to make quarter-finals.

"You've only got to look at Ballinamallard's incredible run last year under Harry," added Jeffrey.

"Ballinamallard will see us as having a difficult season and see it as a good opportunity for them."

"So it's about both teams giving it their best and seeing who comes out on top."

One of the tournament favourites will exit the Irish Cup on Saturday when holders Crusaders travel to take on Glentoran.

Glentoran and the Crues drew 1-1 when the sides last met in December

The Crues are aiming to bounce back from last week's 4-0 league thumping at Linfield while Glentoran's last triumph in the competition came in 2015.

Dungannon Swifts defeated Cliftonville in last year's fifth round and the sides meet again at Stangmore Park on Saturday.

"They are a quality side with quality players and have one of the league's top players in Joe Gormley," said Swifts manager Kris Lindsay.

"But it's a cup competition, we're at home and we've got be be positive that we can reach the semis.

"It will be difficult but there's no reason why we can't progress."