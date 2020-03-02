Coronavirus outbreak: International Champions Cup matches due to take place in Asia cancelled

Manchester United played Tottenham in Shanghai last summer as part of the 2019 International Champions Cup

International Champions Cup matches scheduled to take place in Asia this summer have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, say organisers.

The pre-season tournament sees European sides play friendlies across north America, Australia, Europe and Asia.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal took part last summer.

"The health and safety of fans, clubs, players, staff and partners are our top priority," said a spokesman for the ICC's promoters, Relevant Sports.

ICC are still to announce the schedule for this summer's competition, which is expected to have a reduced format anyway due to the Copa America and Euro 2020.

However, while there will still be matches in the United States as normal, it is felt the uncertainty over travel to Asia makes it impractical to arrange games for the region.

"Asia remains a key component of our global growth strategy and we look forward to hosting matches in the market in the near future," the spokesman added.

A number of sporting events have already been postponed because of the virus, which originated in China.

Around 86,000 people across more than 50 countries have since become infected, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths.