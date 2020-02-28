Celtic v St Johnstone: Visitors must 'play angry', says Neil Lennon

Odsonne Edouard's penalty levelled the tie before Celtic's late collapse

Manager Neil Lennon is urging Celtic to "play angry" in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against St Johnstone after their "inexcusable" Europa League exit.

The Premiership champions bowed out at the last-32 stage as FC Copenhagen won 3-1 at Celtic Park on Thursday to clinch a 4-2 aggregate success.

Now Celtic will attempt to keep their quadruple treble bid on track in the Scottish Cup quarter-final in Perth.

"I'm hoping I get a reaction from my players. I'm sure I will," Lennon said.

"I hope they are angry and if they play angry they can be very good.

"So we will get them in on Saturday and get their minds refocused again on trying to retain the cup.

"St Johnstone are in good form at home. They have turned their season around quite a bit and we know it is a difficult place to go."

Lennon left Celtic Park on Thursday night wondering how his side, who should have had the tie finished in the first leg, failed to finish the job in Glasgow.

Having equalised with an 83nd-minute Odsonne Edouard penalty at home to the Danes, Celtic then conceded twice in quick succession to leave the manager stunned.

"Any next game would be a pick up after Thursday night," he added. "It is just bitterly disappointing that we threw it away in the last five minutes.

"To score and then lose a goal two minutes later was inexcusable really."