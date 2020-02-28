Coronavirus outbreak: Newcastle ban handshakes at training ground

A number of sporting events have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak

Newcastle have introduced a training ground handshake ban because of coronavirus, says manager Steve Bruce.

More than 80,000 people have been infected by the virus worldwide, resulting in nearly 2,800 deaths.

"There's a ritual that everybody shakes hands when we see each other every morning - we've stopped that on the advice of the doctor," said Bruce.

"Thankfully, we've got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do."

Bruce added: "We're like everybody else, we're glued to the TV for where it's going to go next and let's hope it doesn't get any worse in this country."

Major sporting events, including Six Nations rugby and the Chinese Grand Prix, have been postponed because of the virus, which originated in China but has since spread to more than 50 countries.

A number of football matches in Italy have also been postponed or ordered to be played behind closed doors following an outbreak of the virus in the north of the country.

Three more cases of the virus were confirmed in the UK on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 19.