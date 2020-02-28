Matt Jarvis: Woking sign former Wolves and England winger

Matt Jarvis
Matt Jarvis only played 21 times for Norwich in almost four years

National League side Woking have signed ex-England winger Matt Jarvis.

The 33-year-old former Wolverhampton Wanders, West Ham and Norwich City player won his sole England cap in a friendly against Ghana March 2011.

Jarvis has been without a club since being released by the Canaries at the end of last season.

He spent the second half of 2018-19 on loan at League One side Walsall having not played a first-team game for Norwich since May 2016.

He has played 419 games in his career, scoring 45 goals, and this will be his first spell in non-league football.

Woking, who are 13th in the National League, have not disclosed the length of Jarvis' deal.

