Oldham Athletic face High Court winding-up petition over unpaid taxes

Boundary Park
Oldham are 16 points clear of bottom side Stevenage, who occupy the only relegation place in League Two

Oldham Athletic have been served with a winding-up petition over unpaid taxes.

The League Two side have been summoned to the High Court on 18 March after a claim by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The club has told BBC Radio Manchester that they are in the process of paying the outstanding debt.

HMRC had a similar petition against the club, who are in 19th place in League Two, dismissed shortly before Christmas after the Latics paid their outstanding tax debts.

