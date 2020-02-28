Oldham Athletic face High Court winding-up petition over unpaid taxes
-
- From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic have been served with a winding-up petition over unpaid taxes.
The League Two side have been summoned to the High Court on 18 March after a claim by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
The club has told BBC Radio Manchester that they are in the process of paying the outstanding debt.
HMRC had a similar petition against the club, who are in 19th place in League Two, dismissed shortly before Christmas after the Latics paid their outstanding tax debts.