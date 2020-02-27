Europa League: Rangers could face Man Utd, Roma, Sevilla or Inter

Rangers won 1-0 in Portugal on Wednesday to knock out Sporting Braga

Rangers could be paired with the likes of Manchester United, Roma, Sevilla or Inter Milan in Friday's Europa League last-16 draw.

Steven Gerrard's side - who beat Sporting Braga home and away - will be the only Scottish representatives when the ties are decided from 12:00 GMT in Nyon, after Celtic's defeat by FC Copenhagen.

The first legs will take place on Thursday, 12 March, and the return seven days later - with Celtic visiting Ibrox in the Premiership in between.

However, as well as some storied European clubs, there are other less feted sides and Ibrox attacker Ianis Hagi insisted Rangers are "not afraid of any other team in this competition".

"It's too early to speak about how far we can go," said the Romanian, who scored twice in the comeback first-leg win over Braga. "We just have to wait and see who the next opponent is.

"There are another two games to play and we just need to make sure we're really intelligent and play two really great games like we did against Braga. Then we'll see what happens.

"I think everybody knows the mentality of this club and how huge it is. For sure they will have a tough time with us."

How is the coefficient looking?

Had Celtic gone through on Thursday, two Scottish sides would have been guaranteed places in the Champions League qualifiers the season after next.

However, Copenhagen's win means Denmark replace Scotland in 13th place in the rankings - with the top 15 nations gaining two places in Europe's premier club competition.

Only Greece and Switzerland can prevent Scotland finishing 14th, and both Olympiakos and Basel would have to reach the business end of the Europa League to do that.

And, of course, should Rangers fare better than Copenhagen in the last 16, Scotland may well edge above Denmark again.