First Half ends, Ajax 1, Getafe 1.
Ajax v Getafe
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 28Dest
- 2Schuurs
- 21Martínez
- 17Blind
- 29Gravenberch
- 6van de Beek
- 8Eiting
- 47Pereira da SilvaBooked at 11mins
- 10Tadic
- 49Babel
Substitutes
- 1Semedo Varela
- 4Álvarez
- 9Huntelaar
- 11Promes
- 18Marin
- 26Ekkelenkamp
- 41Timber
Getafe
- 13SoriaBooked at 11mins
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 16Etxeita
- 17Olivera
- 12NyomBooked at 41mins
- 18ArambarriBooked at 28mins
- 20Maksimovic
- 15Cucurella
- 7MataBooked at 45mins
- 14Silva Acosta
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 6Chema
- 9Rodríguez
- 19Molina
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 24Timor
- 25Kenedy
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Jaime Mata (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danilo (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.
Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carel Eiting with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Booking
Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Sergiño Dest (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
Hand ball by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
Deyverson (Getafe) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Allan-Roméo Nyom with a cross.
Jaime Mata (Getafe) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.
Attempt blocked. Deyverson (Getafe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaime Mata.
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Babel (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Booking
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Deyverson (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
Carel Eiting (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Deyverson (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Xabier Etxeita.
André Onana (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Perr Schuurs.
Booking
Danilo (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
David Soria (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 1, Getafe 1. Danilo (Ajax) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Deyverson.