Darnell Fisher: Preston North End defender's ban removed after red card appeal
-
- From the section Preston
Preston North End right-back Darnell Fisher's three-match suspension for the straight red card he was shown in Tuesday's loss at West Bromwich Albion has been removed following an appeal.
North End successfully claimed it was a wrongful dismissal and the 25-year-old will now be eligible for Saturday's trip to promotion rivals Fulham.
Fisher was sent off on 64 minutes at the Hawthorns, with his side 2-0 down.
The initial decision came after a tackle on the Baggies' Callum Robinson.