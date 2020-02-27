Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna sorry for clash after Cardiff defeat

Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna clash after Cardiff's defeat by Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City players Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna have apologised for their on-field clash following their 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

And manager Neil Harris has reminded his squad of their responsibilities as role models in the wake of the incident.

Bacuna appeared to grab Paterson by the throat as the duo squared up.

"I have had an apology from both of them," said Harris.

"I have reminded the players, them two in particular, that we do have a young fan base that attend games.

"Moments of of disappointment and argumentative moments need to be dealt with in private in the changing room, which 99 out of 100 are within football clubs, not just ours.

"I have reminded them of their responsibilities as professional sportsmen and how they are role models.

"But as a pair they are great, they are really good guys, friends as well, on the pitch and off. And they were fine afterwards."

Harris said he tried to play down the incident immediately after the game, but had reflected since.

"Its not something I want us to be remembered for as a group and it does not reflect the group.

"Yes they want to win, but there is not a horrible mentality in the group. We have really evolved as a group since I have been here. It was and unsavoury incident, the players have put it to bed. I have dealt with it behind the scenes."

Be patient with players - Harris

Meanwhile Harris has asked Cardiff fans to show "patience" towards winger Josh Murphy, 25, and other young players.

Murphy, a £11m buy from Norwich in 2018, received ironic cheers when substituted during the defeat by Forest.

Harris said: "It's obviously disappointing when a player comes off and there is a negative response from a section of the fans base. Since I have been here the fans have been really good.

"There is a transition period, clearly, we are in and I think they have tried to be patient with the group.

"I can only ask for patience with my players especially with the younger ones like Murphy, Gavin (Whyte) and Dion (Sanderson).

"I just ask the players to always be supported by our fans especially at Cardiff City Stadium. But I also understand what they want to see and Murphy divides opinion.

"He is not the most naturally aggressive of players. I am not sure I would have seen him in the argument between Pato and Leo."

Murphy reacted on Twitter, though Harris is not a fan of social media, believing it is "poisonous".

He said: "The best way of Murphy to go about his business is by performing on the pitch."