Ciaran Clark out of Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has won 34 international caps

Ciaran Clark will miss the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia with an ankle injury.

The Newcastle United defender will sit out the rest of the season after seeing a specialist about damage sustained at Arsenal on February 16.

Clark left the Emirates Stadium wearing a protective boot and on crutches.

The Republic play Slovakia in Bratislava on 26 March, with the winner taking on Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina five days later.

The injury to the 30-year-old has left Magpies boss Steve Bruce with a headache after the becoming the third player by a long-term injury this term with Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems also sidelined.

With wing-backs Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo also on the casualty list and loan signing Valentino Lazaro suspended for Saturday's Premier League encounter with Burnley, Bruce has seen his defensive options reduced significantly.

However, he still has Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune at his disposal, while Danny Rose arrived on loan from Tottenham last month.

The Magpies currently lie in 14th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone, but with work still to do after collecting just two points from the last 12 on offer.