Sam Finley: Accrington Stanley midfielder charged by FA

Sam Finley joined Accrington from AFC Fylde in July 2016

Accrington Stanley's Sam Finley has been charged with using "abusive and/or insulting language" with "reference to nationality" in the League One game against Rochdale on 1 January.

The 27-year-old midfielder is alleged to have breached the Football Association's rule E3 (1) by using abusive or insulting language.

And he also faces a charge under rule E3 (2), as it included "an express or implied reference to nationality".

Finley has until 5 March to respond.

The incident happened in the 23rd minute of the match at Accrington's Crown Ground home, which Rochdale won 2-1.

Accrington have said they will not be commenting at this time.