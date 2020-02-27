Derry City: Declan Devine ready to embrace visit of Bohemians

Derry City's third League of Ireland game against St. Patrick's Athletic on Monday was postponed

SSE Airtricity League: Derry City v Bohemians Date: Friday, 28 February Venue: Brandywell Stadium, Derry Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine says his side need "everyone pulling in the one direction" ahead of Bohemians' visit to the Brandywell on Friday.

The Candystripes are winless after two League of Ireland games and sit eighth in the league table.

Bohemians, who Derry failed to beat last season, are third after two wins from three games.

"If there is pressure after 180 minutes of football then we are in for a long season," said Devine.

An opening-day defeat by reigning champions Dundalk was followed by a draw against Finn Harps, before Monday's game away to St. Patrick's Athletic was postponed due to bad weather.

Derry came from behind against Harps after a defensive error allowed their north-west rivals ahead, but Devine was pleased with his players' response.

"We gave away a poor goal and we had to work extremely hard to try and get back into the game," said Devine.

"But I'm not disappointed with the application of the players. You obviously want to win your games at home but sometimes you just have to suck it up and deal with what is thrown at you."

Declan Devine's men failed to beat Bohemians last season in four attempts

Despite a winless start, Devine is relishing the prospect of collecting their first victory of the season against Bohs at the Brandywell.

"It's something that we have to embrace and look forward to. We train and play here every day, and we have to bring that out on a match night," said Devine.

"I've said that we want to beat one of the teams that we didn't beat last year, and we have to make sure that we are at the top of our game to try and win here.

"We were disappointed the game was off on Monday night because that was a chance to go to Dublin and try to get a result.

"We're fresh coming into the game. We've got fantastic players, we've got depth in our squad and we want to win every game we play in."