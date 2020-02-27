Richie Wellens: Swindon boss signs deal to 2023 as Blackpool approach rejected

Former Oldham boss Richie Wellens has overseen 20 wins in 34 league games this term

Swindon Town say they have rejected an approach from Blackpool to speak to manager Richie Wellens, who has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the League Two leaders.

Wellens, 39, took charge of the Robins in November 2018 and his side are two points clear at the top of the table.

Blackpool, who are 14th in League One, have been without a manager since sacking Simon Grayson on 12 February.

They have also had an approach for Oxford boss Karl Robinson turned down.

A Swindon statement said: "Earlier this week, club chairman Lee Power received an approach from Blackpool for their vacant managerial position; however, with contract discussions already well underway, this was rejected by the club.

"We are thrilled that Richie has decided to continue his tenure and excited by the challenge of continuing the upward trajectory that the club is on with him at the helm.

"Since taking over, Richie has taken the team from 18th in League Two to the top of the division, while playing some of the most attractive and intense football the County Ground has seen for a long time."

Wellens had a nine-month spell in charge of Oldham Athletic prior to being appointed by Swindon.

Power added: "He's a young manager, still, with huge potential and we're really excited by the way he has got the team playing and the results that have come with that.

"His hard work on the training pitch, and out watching games, is second to none as well as his efforts around the club and in the community.

"It really was our top priority to get this sorted as early as possible and I'm really glad to have got it all over the line so that Richie and the club as a whole can concentrate on the aim of promotion."