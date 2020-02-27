Liam Edwards: Bolton Wanderers defender out for season with knee injury

Liam Edwards last played for Bolton in a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers on 28 January

Bolton Wanderers defender Liam Edwards has been ruled out for the rest season after injuring his knee cap.

The 23-year-old was hurt in a collision during training and will undergo tests to ascertain how serious his injury is.

The former Stoke City youngster moved to Bolton in July 2017 and made his debut on the opening day of this season as the financially-troubled club played a squad of mainly young players.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions this season.