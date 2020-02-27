Tigres UANL goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman heads in late winner

Tigres UANL play at the University Stadium in San Nicolas de los Garza, a city in the Monterrey metropolitan area of Mexico

Nahuel Guzman joined the ranks of goalscoring goalkeepers when he headed in a stoppage-time winner for Mexico's Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday.

UANL were heading out on away goals to El Salvador's Alianza.

But the 34-year-old Argentina international's header in the 94th minute sealed a 5-4 aggregate victory to set up a quarter-final against New York City FC.

It was Guzman's first goal in 343 club and international appearances.

He has been a key figure for UANL since signing from Argentine side Newell's Old Boys in July 2014. Since then, the Monterrey side have won four league titles in Mexico's top division, Liga MX.

They also made it to the final of the 2015 Copa Libertadores, losing 3-0 over two legs to Argentina's River Plate.

They have made three of the past four finals of the Concacaf Champions League - the annual continental club competition for the top sides in North and Central America and the Caribbean - but have yet to win it.

As well as enjoying a stellar club career, Guzman has also made six senior international appearances and was a late call-up to Argentina's 2018 World Cup squad, replacing Manchester United's Sergio Romero.

Goalscoring goalkeepers - six of the best

Rogerio Ceni - No-one comes close to the Brazilian's record of 131 goals for a goalkeeper, scored for Sao Paulo and Sinop from 1990-2015. His tally includes 61 free-kicks and 69 penalties.

Jose Luis Chilavert - Paraguay's hotshot, who scored 62 times, holds the record of eight international goals for a goalkeeper. He remains the only goalkeeper to have scored a hat-trick in a competitive fixture.

Rene Higuita - Famed for his scorpion kick while playing for Colombia against England at Wembley in a 1995 friendly, Higuita bagged an impressive 41 goals during his 25-year career.

Hans-Jorg Butt - The majority of the Germany international's 32 goals came in the early part of his career with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen. His three in the Champions League remain a record for a goalkeeper in the competition.

Peter Schmeichel - The top-scoring former Premier League player in the goalkeepers' roll of honour, Schmeichel scored 13 goals in England and his native Denmark.

Raimond van der Gouw - If timing is everything in football then the Netherlands' former Manchester United stopper couldn't really be bettered. He scored the only goal of his 23-year-career aged 44, from the penalty spot, in the final minute of his last competitive match for Dutch side AGOVV Apeldoorn.