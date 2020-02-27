Tom Eaves: Hull City striker out for season after ankle injury
Hull City striker Tom Eaves will miss the rest of the Championship season after injuring ankle ligaments.
The 28-year-old was hurt in the second half of the Tigers' 2-1 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday.
"He's a big loss and, as I said after the game, it was a horrendous tackle on him," head coach Grant McCann said.
"He's torn a couple of ligaments in his ankle and it's a similar sort of injury to what has sidelined Eric (Lichaj) and Herbie (Kane)," McCann added.
Lichaj and Kane will also not play again this season, and Eaves' loss is a further blow to Hull's attacking options after £1.5m signing James Scott was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after being injured in his first training session.
The Tigers sold top-scorer Jared Bowen to Premier League side West Ham on transfer deadline day in a deal worth more than £20m.
They are 17th in the table, just four points clear of the relegation places, following Wednesday's home loss to Barnsley.