Tom Eaves: Hull City striker out for season after ankle injury

Tom Eaves had to be carried off after being injured at Preston on Saturday

Hull City striker Tom Eaves will miss the rest of the Championship season after injuring ankle ligaments.

The 28-year-old was hurt in the second half of the Tigers' 2-1 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday.

"He's a big loss and, as I said after the game, it was a horrendous tackle on him," head coach Grant McCann said.

"He's torn a couple of ligaments in his ankle and it's a similar sort of injury to what has sidelined Eric (Lichaj) and Herbie (Kane)," McCann added.

Lichaj and Kane will also not play again this season, and Eaves' loss is a further blow to Hull's attacking options after £1.5m signing James Scott was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after being injured in his first training session.

The Tigers sold top-scorer Jared Bowen to Premier League side West Ham on transfer deadline day in a deal worth more than £20m.

They are 17th in the table, just four points clear of the relegation places, following Wednesday's home loss to Barnsley.