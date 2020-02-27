James Keatings: Inverness CT striker's ban revoked by Scottish FA tribunal

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: How did Keatings' appeal against this booking for diving fail?

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker James Keatings has been cleared to play in the Challenge Cup final after a Scottish FA tribunal reversed an earlier decision to suspend him.

The 28-year-old had been sent off after earning a second yellow card for diving in the semi-final with Rangers Colts.

An initial tribunal rejected his appeal for a "wrongful caution".

But, following a public outcry, the SFA "rendered invalid" the decision, saying the outcome was not "competent".

Keatings has had his yellow card rescinded and will not now suspended for next month's final, where the side sitting second in the Championship will face League One leaders Raith Rovers.

Caley Thistle had been left furious by the initial decision, which led to an online petition, having submitted television evidence they believed showed Keatings had been upended by opposition defender Ciaran Dickson.

The SFA convened a fresh tribunal on the grounds that a member of the initial three-man panel did not consider all the available evidence and announced that the unnamed panel member would be withdrawn from the pool for future tribunals.