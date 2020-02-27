David Brooks: Bournemouth's Wales winger returns to light training

David Brooks has not played for Wales since the defeat to Hungary in June 2019

Wales forward David Brooks has returned to light training with Bournemouth after ankle surgery.

Brooks is yet to play this season after suffering ligament damage last July.

He was originally ruled out for 12 weeks but had a second operation in December.

Bournemouth said at the time they were cautiously optimistic the 22-year-old would play before the end of the campaign and ahead of Wales' involvement in Euro 2020.

Brooks is in the rehabilitation stage and not yet in full training with the rest of Eddie Howe's squad, but is out running on the grass and getting closer to a return.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs said earlier this month he hopes Brooks will be fresh for this summer's finals, though ruled out the possibility of him featuring in the March friendlies with Austria and USA.

Brooks' Wales and Cherries team-mate Chris Mepham is also in the early rehabilitation stage after surgery - on a knee in his case - and has begun initial training on grass.

Centre-back Mepham, 22, was expected to miss three months of football following an operation in January.