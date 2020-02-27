FA Cup fifth round: Choice of two games each night on the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Southampton highlights

BBC viewers will be able to choose between two games on both Tuesday and Wednesday next week as the FA Cup reaches the fifth-round stage.

While BBC One broadcasts Chelsea v Liverpool on Tuesday, West Brom v Newcastle will also be streamed on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

On Wednesday, coverage of Tottenham v Norwich will run alongside Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City.

Highlights of the other fifth-round ties will also be shown.

The sixth-round draw will follow Wednesday's matches.

Following the success of BBC iPlayer's pop-up channel for the fourth-round weekend, it will return for the fifth round. As well as the two live matches, it will show the highlights, and great goals from classic fifth-round games from the BBC archive.

All eight of this season's fifth-round ties will be decided on the night. If they are level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will determine who goes through.

The tie featuring League One Portsmouth - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - and 13-time winners Arsenal, will be shown on BT Sport on Monday at 19:45 GMT.

BT Sport will also show Derby County v Manchester United on Thursday (19:45), with the Rams' Wayne Rooney potentially facing his old side.

Highlights of all FA Cup fifth-round ties will be available on the BBC Sport website.