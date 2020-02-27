George Edmundson says 'I've not yet arrived as Rangers player' despite Braga role

George Edmundson (right) joined Rangers from Oldham Athletic in June

George Edmundson says he has not "arrived as a Rangers player just yet" despite helping Steven Gerrard's side stun Braga in the Europa League.

The 22-year-old made only his eighth start of the season after Nikola Katic was dropped to the bench following Sunday's draw with St Johnstone.

Rangers won 1-0 in Portugal to progress to the last 16 4-2 on aggregate.

"It's only one performance, so I need to keep going and improving," English centre-half Edmundson said.

"I wouldn't say I've arrived as a Rangers player just yet, but the feeling after the game was amazing. After the whistle went, I thought somebody was about to wake me up. It's class - one of the best days of my life."

Gerrard had bemoaned the continued absence of Sweden centre-half Filip Helander after the dropped points in Perth, where Katic and Connor Goldson were given a tough time by the St Johnstone attack.

But Edmundson, who signed for Rangers from Oldham Athletic in the summer, praised his fellow Englishman for helping him through Wednesday's game at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

"It was great to have Connor beside me," he said. "He's taken me under his wing and has been massive for me. People probably don't notice the thing he does in games, but he coaches you and acts like a captain.

"He's been really good for me and improves me every day. He's a top professional and, when we're training and playing games, he gives me little bits of advice."

Edmundson admitted that the criticism levelled at Rangers' defence at the weekend, when Gerrard's side fell a daunting 12 points behind holders Celtic in the domestic title race, meant he "probably felt" added pressure as he made his third Europa League start of the season.

"I found out I was starting the other day, but I wasn't nervous - I was more excited," he added. "I was chuffed to be involved.

"The manager's message to me before the game was just to do the basics well, to be confident and be solid.

"I gave Steven Davis a hospital pass almost straight from kick-off, but I got it out my system quickly. We were told to be confident on the ball and I suppose everyone is allowed one wobble per game.

"We spoke through the week about how we were going to play and I thought we nailed our gameplan to a T."

Edmundson 'was absolutely excellent'

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae on BBC Radio Scotland

It was a big call by Steven Gerrard to put Edmundson in - he hasn't really featured at that kind of level. He was absolutely excellent and Goldson as well - he came in for a lot of criticism - and it may well be a partnership going forward.

It's absolutely remarkable when you consider two and a half years ago Rangers had one of the worst nights in Europe over in Luxembourg, eliminated in the early stages.

It could have been a lot more on the night against Braga - they created numerous chances - and they just have to replicate that domestically.

When you look at the way Braga come out and try to be expansive, it's a different ball game at home when teams are sitting in. It's a totally different complication for Rangers and they have to find solutions if they are going to compete in the league.

I said after the St Johnstone game, this was the biggest week of Steven Gerrard's career so far in management. He's got through to the last 16 and Hearts on Sunday in the Scottish Cup becomes a priority now to get some silverware.