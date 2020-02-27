'League Cup win gave us taste for more success' - Coleraine captain O'Donnell

Fuad Sule and Jamie Glackin challenge for the ball during Larne's 2-2 draw with Coleraine in December

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup quarter-final: Larne v Coleraine Venue: Inver Park Date: Friday, 28 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website & app.

Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell says his side's League Cup triumph has given them a taste for more success.

The Bannsiders face Larne in an Irish Cup quarter-final on Friday night and lie second in the Irish Premiership.

"We always talk about being hungry in our dressing room and we want to be part of that group of teams around us who lift trophies," said O'Donnell.

"Winning the League Cup was a boost and now we are saying 'why can't we go on and win something else this year'?"

"We want to be successful and that victory gives you a taste for it," added the Coleraine skipper.

Both sides on hot streak of form

Larne and Coleraine played out a thrilling tie at Inver Park at the same stage of the competition last season, with O'Donnell's side running out 5-3 winners after extra-time.

Both teams go into the encounter in a rich vein of form, Oran Kearney's side having won eight of their last nine fixtures in all competitions and Larne nine of their last 10.

"We are in a good position in the sense that players are coming back and getting fit at the right times and we are starting to hit our stride," continued McDonnell.

"Also Oran has signed well and we have got Curtis Allen, Stewart Nixon and Matthew Fitzpatrick in to boost our firepower.

"In the first part of the season there were games when we didn't have enough options to change formation or change personnel but we have got that now and can solve problems on the pitch.

"I think this game will be a lot more settled and cagey, not as topsy-turvy as it was last year. Larne are in form and scoring lots of goals these days."

'Big performance needed'

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney is also keen to create more trophy-winning memories following his side's 2-1 win over Crusaders in the League Cup decider.

"We have great memories, not just of the League Cup this season, but of winning the Irish Cup a couple of years ago," said Kearney.

"It's a competition we are keen to really well in but I'm sure Larne feel the same way and they are on a great run of form.

"The League Cup win was a nice shot in the arm and helps give us more momentum but it's going to take a big, big performance for us to make the Irish Cup semi-finals."

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch will draft striker David McDaid back into his squad for the game after the club's top scorer was rested for last week's league win over Warrenpoint Town because he was nearing a suspension.