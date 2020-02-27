Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Dortmund, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Dundee Utd, Inverness, Kent, Shankland, Keatings, Hummel, Arsenal, Man Utd, Spurs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers, who defeated Braga on Wednesday to reach the Europa League last 16, could have no free date to play St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership if they reach the quarter-finals, leaving the Scottish Professional Football League with a fixture nightmare. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers' win over Braga in Portugal on Wednesday attracted scouts from 26 European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are confident defender Leon King, who rejected the Ibrox club's initial contract offer when he turned 16 last month, will turn professional with them despite advances from Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Star, print edition)

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland is happy to be part of Dundee United's plans for next season as the runaway Scottish Championship leaders prepare for a return to the top flight while their top scorer attracts interest from clubs around Britain. (The Courier)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker James Keatings will learn on Thursday at a hastily arranged hearing whether his controversial ban from the Challenge Cup final for alleged diving will be overturned after the Scottish FA said the original panel had failed to implement its duties. (Press & Journal, print edition)

Kilmarnock have announced a club-record kit deal with Hummel, despite Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers dropping the manufacturer's branding from their training centre as they chase the company for £2.8m of unpaid shirt sale money. (The Scotsman)

Rangers face an anxious wait to see if they will be punished by Uefa for fans' sectarian chanting during Thursday's Europa League win over Braga in Portugal. (Daily Record, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard reckons Ryan Kent silenced the winger's "ludicrous" critics after scoring the winning goal in Portugal as the Ibrox side defeated Braga to reach the last 16 of the Europa League. (The Herald)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his current side, who host Copenhagen in the last 32 on Thursday with the score tied at 1-1, are capable of reaching the Europa League final. (The National)

Scotland winger Lewis Morgan garnered 1,500 likes in less than 10 minutes as he posted a photograph of himself on Instagram with "boss" David Beckham as the pair and Inter Miami team-mates geared up for Sunday's Major League Soccer opener. (Glasgow Evening Times)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

The Six Nations championship may not be completed until at least the end of July after Ireland's game against Italy was postponed over government fears that a "mass gathering" could trigger an outbreak of coronavirus. (The Times)