Sydney Leroux calls for more support for mothers in America's top football league

Sydney Leroux (right) played for Orlando Pride three months after giving birth to her second child

World Cup winner Sydney Leroux has called for more support for mothers in America's top football league.

Leroux gave birth to a daughter in June 2019 and returned to action for club side Orlando Pride three months later.

The 29-year-old told Forbes she spent more on babysitters than she made in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) last year.

"Far too often we see women having to make a choice between motherhood and their career," she wrote on Twitter.

The maximum salary in the NWSL is £38,655, while the minimum is £15,462 and there is no guaranteed maternity leave.

But players who represent the national team - Leroux earned 77 caps from 2011-2017 - can earn £77,310 more.

Sharing the Forbes interview on social media, the forward, who won the World Cup with the USA in 2015 and Olympic gold in 2012, wrote: "I want to preface this by saying that I know my situation is different.

"That's why it's so important to me to advocate for other mothers and women in the NWSL who have children or want to have children and want to continue chasing their dreams.

"It would be very sad to lose out on the talent we have because they feel like they can't do both."