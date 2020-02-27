Mike van der Hoorn: Swansea City defender set to miss the rest of the season

Mike van der Hoorn had not missed a Swansea league game since the 2017-18 season until he suffered a knee injury in December 2019

Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing surgery on a knee problem.

The influential centre-back, 27, has not played since 2 January.

There is now a question mark over whether Van der Hoorn will play for Swansea again as his contract expires this summer.

"The knee hasn't recovered as we thought it would and should," said Swans boss Steve Cooper.

"It's unfortunate for him and he's had to go into surgery straightaway which more or less rules him out for the season."

Van der Hoorn suffered the injury during the warm-up prior to Swansea's Boxing Day defeat at Brentford.

The Dutchman returned to action two games later but suffered a recurrence of the problem, coming off after 58 minutes of the win over Charlton on 2 January.

Head coach Cooper said the former Ajax player has a chance of returning before the final game of the Championship season, but is now planning for the remainder of the campaign with young defenders Joe Rodon, Ben Cabango, Ben Wilmot and Marc Guehi.

Swansea chairman Trevor Birch rstated in January that Van der Hoorn would be offered a new contract, but admitted it would be on reduced terms unless the club are promoted to the Premier League in May.